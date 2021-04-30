Northern Oklahoma College
TONKAWA, Okla. — A Northern Oklahoma College theater faculty member on the Tonkawa campus was suspended from his position Thursday.

Late Wednesday night, NOC administration became aware of allegations against the individual, who has not been named by NOC, and law enforcement was invited to campus early Thursday morning to investigate, according to a press release from NOC.

The faculty member was arrested and suspended from his position Thursday. NOC President Cheryl Evans said in the release NOC’s safety is among the college’s highest priorities.

The investigation with law enforcement is ongoing, NOC spokeswoman Sheri Snyder said in the release, so the college will not provide any further comment.

