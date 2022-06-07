Four current or former Northern Oklahoma College students, including one from Enid, will compete for Miss Oklahoma this week in Tulsa.
From Wednesday through Saturday, current Miss NOC Tonkawa Emma Valgora and current Miss NOC Enid Mia-Claire Jones will compete alongside Miss Heartland Chandler Brown and Miss Ponca City Lexi Neahring.
Valgora and Brown are both from Ponca City. Brown was Miss Runner-Up in the 2022 Miss NOC Tonkawa competition. Jones is from Morrison, while Neahring was Miss NOC Enid in 2018. Neahring is from Enid.
The Miss Oklahoma winner advances to the Miss America Pageant in December.
The Miss Oklahoma Organization offers more than $2 million in scholarships to candidates each year statewide. These scholarships are given out through the local competitions and the Miss Oklahoma Scholarship Foundation.
Over $8 million dollars have been made available and nearly 10,000 women have participated in the Miss Oklahoma program in state and local competitions since The Kiwanis Club of Tulsa started sponsoring in 1972.
The Miss America Organization is one of the nation’s leading achievement programs and the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women. Each year, the Miss America Organization makes available millions in cash and tuition scholarship assistance. This assistance is not just for the handful of young women who become Miss America, but is available to all young women who compete in the state and local competitions as well.
For more information visit the Miss America website at www.missamerica.org.
