ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College sophomore Kale Campbell has been named a 2022-23 Seaboard Royal Scholar.
Campbell, an ag business major from Jet, is one of 10 scholars who will take part in the Seaboard Royal Scholarship Program, designed to provide an opportunity for outstanding college students to represent the American Royal Mission.
In recognition of the outstanding achievements of the scholars, they each will receive a scholarship and additional exposure and opportunities to be on site with the American Royal in the fall and spring semester.
The American Royal is a nonprofit organization based in Kansas City since 1899. The American Royal provides opportunities for youth and adults from around the country to compete in the livestock show, pro rodeo and horse shows.
The American Royal is known for the World Series of Barbecue, which generates over $1 million annually for youth scholarships and support agricultural education programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.