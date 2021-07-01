ENID, Okla. — A local Northern Oklahoma College student interned at an international machinery provider this summer.
Blayne Douglass, a business major, did an internship at Ditch Witch’s factory in his hometown, Perry. He worked in the Continuous Improvement Department, where problems with the processing are prevented through monitoring.
“Internships help students gain valuable experience in their chosen field of study,” said Kathleen Swain, coordinator of Student Academic Success Services at Northern. “Companies look for graduates who have experience and NOC helps provide that opportunity.”
Douglass’s job includes uploading videos of the work processes so the rest of the team can review them and ask questions. Douglass then answers those questions, working back and forth to make the processes more efficient. Douglass has also worked in inventory while learning about shipping and receiving.
“To be able to see the side of life after college and see where my degree path is taking me was a great insight and let me know I chose the right degree for me to succeed,” Douglass said.
Douglass said he also has appreciated the professional relationship development he has worked on through the internship, according to a press release. His boss and coworkers frequently give him constructive advice and other feedback.
“If I were to supervise someone in my current position, I would remind them how crucial the part they are playing is, even though they may not realize it then,” Douglass said.
