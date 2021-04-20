The Northern Oklahoma College Division of Fine Arts will present a spring concert at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27 at the Kinzer Performing Arts Center.
The NOC Concert Band, College Choir, and Chamber Singers will be performing.
The choir will be performing selections on Hope, Chamber Singers: Making of the Dragon by Bob Chilcott, and Concert Band: Russian Sailor Dance, the Lion King, and more.
Admission is free but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.