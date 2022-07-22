ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College has scheduled open enrollment for the fall 2022 semester at campuses in Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater.
The Enid campus dates are July 27 and Aug. 11; Tonkawa campus dates are Monday, July 25 and the Aug. 8; and Stillwater campus dates are July 28 and Aug. 12. All campus enrollment sessions will begin at noon.
Enrollment professionals and academic advisers will be on hand to assist students throughout the process of registration or enrollment. Returning NOC students are asked to call for morning times at (580) 548-2353 in Enid, (580) 628-6668 in Tonkawa and (580) 628-6904 in Stillwater.
NOC serves nearly 4,000 students through its home campus in Tonkawa, a branch in Enid and NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater.
