Northern Oklahoma College is seeking nominations for the 2023 NOC Distinguished Alumni Award.
Kayla Wooderson, alumni relations coordinator, said nominations are due Nov. 1.
The Distinguished Alumni Award, has been established to recognize the achievements of former students whose personal lives, professional achievements and community service exemplify the objectives of NOC. This award is the highest honor that Northern bestows upon an outstanding alumni.
Selected honorees will be inducted into the NOC Hall of Fame at the Alumni and Friends Reunion to be held in the Renfro Center, April 1, 2023, in Tonkawa. This is the 21st year for the NOC Hall of Fame event. The NOC Roustabouts will perform at the event before their annual benefit show at the Kinzer Performing Arts Center.
Contact Wooderson at (580) 628-6473, kayla.wooder son@noc.edu or visit the NOC website at www.noc.edu/alumni.
For more information about Northern Oklahoma College call (580) 628-6208 or visit the NOC website at www.noc.edu.
