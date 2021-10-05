Northern Oklahoma College is seeking nominations for the 2022 NOC Distinguished Alumni Award.
Nominations are due Nov. 1 to Kayla Wooderson, NOC alumni relations coordinator.
Selected honorees will be inducted into the NOC Hall of Fame at the Alumni and Friends Reunion to be held in the Renfro Center, March 26, 2022. This is the 20th year for the NOC Hall of Fame event.
The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes the achievements of former students whose personal lives, professional achievements and community service exemplify the objectives of NOC. This award is the highest honor that Northern bestows upon an outstanding alumnus/alumna.
To view the past 50 honorees, visit the website at www.noc.edu/development/alumni/distinguished-alumni-hall-of-fame/award-recipients/.
This year is also the 120th year for Northern Oklahoma College, more events will be held during the year to celebrate the institution.
Contact Wooderson at (580) 628-6473, kayla.wooderson@noc.edu or visit the NOC website at www.noc.edu/alumni.
