ENID, Okla. — Shooting stars, Venus and Mars are set to take over the night sky inside Northern Oklahoma College Enid's Mackie Planetarium Thursday, July 6, 2023.
The show, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature the night sky over Enid during the summer and highlight the appearance of both Venus and Mars in the constellation Leo.
A children’s show about the origin of constellations from Greek mythology followed by a new show about time also will be featured.
The planetarium shows are enhanced by NOC’s new and more powerful projection system, according to NOC Enid officials. A demonstration will be provided during the show to explain how residents can gain access on their own to remotely operated telescopes in the Canary Islands and Chile.
The planetarium show is free, but donations of non-perishable food items for Our Daily Bread are accepted.
