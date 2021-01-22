The Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents meeting set for Monday in Tonkawa has been canceled.

All agenda items for the Jan. 25 meeting will be moved to the agenda for the next meeting, set for Feb. 10 inside the Renfro Center at NOC Tonkawa.

