The Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents meeting set for Monday in Tonkawa has been canceled.
All agenda items for the Jan. 25 meeting will be moved to the agenda for the next meeting, set for Feb. 10 inside the Renfro Center at NOC Tonkawa.
Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
WAUKOMIS - Graveside services for Jerre Lollman, 57, of Waukomis will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in Waukomis Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com
The services Celebrating and Honoring the life of Charles Wylie, 49, of Ponca City, are pending. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com.
The services Celebrating and Honoring Patricia Jones, of Enid, will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The memorial services Celebrating and Honoring the life of Paul Williams, 64, of Enid, will be held privately under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com
