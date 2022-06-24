TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College’s new president will work for the college for another year.
NOC Board of Regents unanimously voted to extend NOC President Clark Harris’ contract through the 2022-2023 fiscal year on Wednesday in Tonkawa.
Harris came to NOC in July 2021 from Wyoming, where he was special assistant to the president at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo.
“My first year at Northern has been a tremendous experience,” Harris said in a statement Thursday. “The faculty and staff at Northern have a strong commitment for helping our students achieve success. Northern Oklahoma College has a bright future and it is wonderful as we work together as we build a better NOC.”
Harris attended Johnson County (Kan.) Community College before transferring to Kansas State University to earn his bachelor’s in agricultural education and a master’s in adult and occupational education. He completed his doctorate in career and technical education at the University of Missouri.
The regents also elected officers for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Jami Groendyke, of Enid, will be the chairperson while Brad Fox, of Ponca City, will be the vice chair. Jason Turnbow, of Enid, will be the secretary, while Jodi Cline, of Ponca City, and Michael Martin, of Stillwater, are members on the board.
The room and board rates for residential housing were approved for the 2022-23 school year. Rates did not change from this past year.
