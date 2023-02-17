The Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents approved cuts during a meeting earlier this week to make up a $1.5 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2024.
The plan that was approved was a culmination of analyzing cost reduction strategies that were suggested by employees and strategies identified by the Executive Council, according to a news release from the school.
“The process to determine areas that could be cut was difficult,” said NOC President Clark Harris. “The NOC Executive Council worked diligently over the last several months to identify areas in the budget that can be reduced. We examined a vast number of suggested cost-saving and revenue generating strategies.”
The FY2023 budget used one-time pandemic relief funds to balance the budget and those funds were no longer available for FY2024.
The NOC Executive Council has been meeting weekly to evaluate the fiscal situation with the goal of managing reductions in the current budget while continuing to emphasize the NOC strategic goals and preserve the quality of instruction and the college experience, according to the news release.
“As NOC strives to be fiscally responsible we are aware of the impact of budget cuts on all of our NOC family. The faculty and staff have come together to recommend cuts while keeping our high standards of educational experiences for our students top of mind,” said Regent Jamie Groendyke, Enid resident and chair of the NOC Board of Regents. “We believe these cuts will ultimately better the financial position of the college and streamline our processes so our focus can continue to be on our students. We don’t have a choice.”
The budget plan was presented and approved at the NOC Board of Regents meeting and shared with employees afterwards. Included in the plan are a combination of resignations, retirements and a limited number of reduction in force (RIF).
“We kept in mind the guiding principle to look at reductions in force as a last resort," Harris said. "The decision to discontinue programs and eliminate positions at the college were not taken lightly. These decisions are among some of the most difficult decisions any college must make.”
The proposed budget cuts and revenue generating strategies approved include:
• Reevaluating rental rates for all campus facilities, including residence halls and rental property in Enid and Tonkawa, and meeting rooms and venues utilized from outside groups.
• Enforcing the student housing policy in Enid and Tonkawa for freshman and participation students living on campus.
• Continuing to identify strategies to recruit new students and improve practices across the college to retain students. While the 10-year trend has shown a declining enrollment, NOC is up 5% for the spring semester.
• Charging admissions to activities and events at the college. The Fine Arts Division will begin charging for events, beginning with the upcoming musical "Sweeney Todd"in March.
• Continuing fundraising efforts and develop new fundraising initiatives.
• Exploring grant opportunities to enhance campus safety and support programs and students.
• Implementing a one-time offering of a supplemental retirement option for eligible faculty and staff.
• Shifting employee health benefits to a “defined contribution” plan beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
• Adjusting faculty compensation for overload courses and evaluate stipends and release times.
• Implementing Purchase Cards (P-Cards) or credit card program for employees to utilize for purchases authorized by the college.
• Implementing energy savings strategies and maximizing use of facilities across the institution, including consolidating building usage for night classes, closing some buildings in the summer and closing one dorm in Tonkawa.
• Discontinuing competitive cheer on the Enid and Tonkawa campuses at the end of the spring 2023 semester. Scholarships extended to current freshman cheer team members who have signed letters of intent for the 2023-24 academic year will be honored.
• Reevaluating campus student activities and events, including merging the Miss NOC competitions in Enid and Tonkawa into one competition.
Groendyke said most of the calls she has received are about the cheerleading squad. She said it was her understanding the school is not cutting out cheerleading just the competitive cheer teams.
