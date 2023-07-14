By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Students enrolling at Northern Oklahoma College will pay a 4.4% increase in resident tuition and other mandatory fees for the coming school year.
The increase in student costs was approved by the Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents at their June 14 meeting in Tonkawa.
This increase takes effect in the fall 2023 semester and will amount to an increase in resident tuition and fees of $102.00 per semester or $204.00 for the academic year for students on the Tonkawa and Enid campuses who complete 30 credit hours.
No increase was requested in tuition and fees for the NOC Stillwater campus, as it aligns with Oklahoma State University tuition and fees and OSU will not see an increase.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved the tuition and fees increase June 29.
NOC also received an increase in funds from the state Legislature, and an adjustment for performance-based funding from the state regents because NOC met state goals for degree production and other funding formula criteria.
“For the coming fiscal year, NOC’s state appropriations will be $10.2 million, a 16.32%, or $1,397,340, increase from last year. With this increase, state appropriations account for 42% of NOC’s overall operating budget,” said NOC President Clark Harris.
“Although we receive significant state funding for college operations, the large majority of NOC’s education and general budget is paid by students and is based on enrollment, meaning tuition and fees,” Harris said.
The budget approved by the NOC Board of Regents is $24.3 million, a 2.3% increase over the 2023 fiscal year budget.
NOC’s updated cost comparison chart reflecting the pricing structure for each NOC location for FY2024 tuition and fees on the website http://www.noc.edu/tuition.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University will not increase tuition and fees for resident undergraduate students.
