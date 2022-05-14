Northern Oklahoma College Regent and Enid resident Jason Turnbow was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday to continue serving on the board for another three years.
Turnbow, vice president and commercial lender with Security National Bank of Enid, and Ponca City resident Brad Fox were both appointed by Gov. Stitt after approval by the Oklahoma State Senate.
Fox’s appointment was carried by Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, while Turnbow’s appointment was carried by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington.
Turnbow, who succeeded Stanley Brownlee in a November appointment, will serve through June 30, 2025. Fox, who succeeded Dale DeWitt, will serve the remainder of DeWitt’s term through June 30 this year and then a five-year term through June 30, 2027.
Turnbow is also chairman of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and serves on the boards for Enid Regional Development Alliance, Autry Education Foundation, United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, and The Commons Continuing Care Retirement Community.
