ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid will use a grant received from NASA to help to preserve aspects of Native American tribal culture.
The program will utilize telescopes located in the Canary Islands and Chile and remotely operated at NOC Enid. The robotic telescopes will enable students to capture images of objects in the sky important to sky lore and tribal culture. The telescopes are operated by Slooth robotic telescope service, which is sponsoring the participation of 30 tribal members.
The grant from NASA was for $146,000, Jeremy Hise, NOC Enid vice president said.
Participants can be of any age and any education level, though the students employed by the grant must be NOC students to support the overall program and to support the research opportunities, according to Frankie Wood-Black, division chair Of Engineering, Physical Science and Process Technology at NOC.
Individual participants will select objects of significance to tribal sky lore. Those objects then will be located and images downloaded into computers using the remotely operated telescopes controlled by tribal members directed by astronomy faculty at NOC, according to Wood-Black. Objects of interest may include the sun, moon, planets, stars, star formations and constellations. Tribal members participating in the program are asked to select objects from stories related to their tribe.
Participants will be partnered with faculty members and student mentors at NOC supporting the program. The NOC faculty member will assist participants in matching selected objects with modern astronomy and supporting student researchers to show participants how to access the remotely operated telescopes to obtain images of the selected objects.
After a participant has obtained the image for his or her sky story, the NOC mentor will assist them in a modern scientific investigation of the object, according to Wood-Black. Participants are expected to present their work via a student symposium that may involve the general public, tribal members and other students. Depending upon the object chosen and equipment availability, the presentation may be given as a planetarium show at the Mackie Planetarium on the NOC campus if desired.
The project is scheduled to begin in August, and interested students and/or tribal members are asked to contact Wood-Black, by calling (580) 628-6440 or emailing frankie.woodblack@noc.edu, and Fritz Osell, by emailing fritz.osell@noc.edu for more information.
Osell retired from NOC in 2020 but continues as an adjunct astronomy and earth science instructor and operates and maintains the NOC astronomy center. He came to NOC Enid in 2002 and built the astronomy center and development astronomy courses.
