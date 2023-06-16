ENID, Okla. — For the past week, Northern Oklahoma College Enid has hosted high school students from across the state for its Soaring into Summer program. The program is designed to showcase students to potential scientific careers, with a focus on aviation, as well as a focus on the careers that are related to science but don't require one to be a scientist.
Students took tours of Vance Air Force Base and Enid Woodring Regional Airport, as well as the NOC planetarium. They also made rockets, helicopters and paper airplanes, and learned about the possible careers that have to do with science. Students stayed in the dorms at NOC, and got a taste of what life is like on NOC's campus and in Enid.
Jeremy Hise, vice president for NOC Enid, said the camp is designed to expose students to all the opportunities that might pique their interest.
"Whether that's wind energy, drones, all the opportunities at Vance Air Force Base, whether that be public or private," Hise said. "We took them out to Woodring and showed them some of the flying opportunities, but also the other jobs in aviation that exist and that not everybody involved in aviation is a pilot."
Frankie Wood-Black, division chair for Engineering, Physical Sciences and Process Technology at NOC, said the program is sponsored in part by the city of Enid and by the Oklahoma State Board of Regents as a STEM program.
"We've done a lot of different careers that are associated with science and engineering," Wood-Black said. "NOC has a NASA grant that we work with that's about Native American stories. And we had two of our NASA grant students come and talk to the kids.
"It's to look at what you can do with science, what types of careers are available and get them thinking more than just that those careers are just for scientists. Well, no, you just have to know about science and you can do other things. So we've been talking about aeronautics engineers, mechanics, we've got several students looking at how they can work on an airplane. Some are looking at being pilots, and some are looking at doing physical therapy, well an astronaut and a pilot have to have physical therapy because of the stress and constraints."
Wood-Black said representatives from East Central University were on-hand to discuss potential careers in water management and the science behind it, as well as potential careers in that field. Wind turbine experts discussed the science behind one of Oklahoma's prime ways the state generates energy.
Wood-Black said she is a fellow for the American Association for the Advancement of Science as well as American Chemical Society, and as part of that recognition she speaks to students and works with them about the importance of science and the careers available to students.
"I go out and talk to students and work with students about bringing science that doesn't have to be scary and science is something that we all need to know because it's going to be vital, and we a scientifically literate public to be able to talk about all the challenges that we have," Wood-Black said. "Science is going to help meet those challenges or help alleviate some of the other conditions. So we really need to know what we're dealing with."
Lauren Bhend, who just completed her first year at NOC, has been involved with the Soaring into Summer program this week. She said it has been an enjoyable and educational experience for her being around the students and their enthusiasm.
"It's been really fun and interesting. For me, especially it's been really cool, because I don't have a particular interest in aviation or aviation-related things, so it's been cool to really just learn from the kids and learn with the kids," Bhend said. "And still being able to be a guiding person for them to show them around and allow them to see all these cool things."
Hise said programs such as Soaring into Summer are an important way for students to learn about NOC and Enid, and are designed to inspire students to chase their goals.
"This particular camp had kids from all over Oklahoma. Having the opportunity to expose kids from across the state to Northern Oklahoma College, to the quality faculty that we have, the quality students that we have and the facilities that we have available," Hise said. "And then to be able to provide to them a camp that hopefully motivates them, inspires them, encourages them. And hopefully that will motivate them when the school year begins to be a good student, to do a good job and to have goals and aspirations."
