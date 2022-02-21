Those interested in Northern Oklahoma College's process technology program have until March 15 to apply for the fall 2022 semester.
Only students who fill out the online application will be considered.
Program manager Frankie Wood-Black said the program is limited to 24 students.
Wood-Black added the program is available to anyone interested in process technology.
The review process begins in late March, applicants will be notified of the review process. The application may be found at http://www.noc.edu/ptechapplication.
