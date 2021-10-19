TONKAWA, Okla. — The investiture for Northern Oklahoma College’s 14th president will be held next week on the Tonkawa campus.
The event, set for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the Foster-Piper Fieldhouse, also coincides with NOC’s 120-year anniversary, according to a release.
Harris assumed the NOC presidency on July 1, following Cheryl Evans, who held the post for 10 years.
The tradition of an investiture officially marks the beginning of a new leader’s administration. Sometimes referred to as an “inauguration,” the investiture is an academic ceremony held to confer the official power of the office upon a new college president, usually held during their first year in office. An investiture reflects academic traditions, celebrates institutional history and symbolizes a new era in the life of the institution.
The ceremony begins with a formal procession, much like a commencement. The procession includes the individuals in the platform party participating in the ceremony, delegates from the other Oklahoma colleges and universities and from NOC faculty.
Faculty will wear full academic regalia during the investiture procession and ceremony that follows.
The ceremony will include congratulatory remarks from Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, greetings from NOC Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Linda Brown on behalf of supporters of higher education, and the official presentation of the symbols of a high office by president emeritus Cheryl Evans.
The NOC College Choir and Concert Band will perform. A reception will follow the investiture on the circle lawn south of the fieldhouse. An invitation-only delegate luncheon will be held at the Renfro Center from noon to 1:30 p.m.
NOC is limiting capacity to 70% of the maximum indoor facility seating to ensure possibility of social distancing. The event will be available on Livestream at www.noc.edu/ athletics/streaming/noc-events-streaming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.