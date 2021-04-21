Clark Harris taught an online class for 14 years at Kansas State University before he figured out Sunday evening was the best time for office hours.
That’s when many of the students start doing the work and would need readily available virtual tutoring, he said.
“We don’t just use technology because it’s cool; we look at it if it’s going to improve learning,” Harris told those attending a town hall for presidential candidates on Northern Oklahoma College’s Enid campus on Wednesday.
One of three candidates potentially succeeding current NOC President Cheryl Evans, set to retire this summer, Harris said he’d bring his twin backgrounds in technology and professional development to be a leader for students’ success at NOC.
“The things I see about Northern is, you’re doing so many things great,” he said, “but as you do that, we want to look at you fix the roof when the sun is shining. You don’t wait until it’s raining to fix the roof.”
As a way to drive NOC enrollment, for example, Harris suggested focusing on promoting individual programs to potential students wanting their associate degree — such as bringing potential students to choir concerts in the college’s music hall, Marshall Hall.
“People come (to community college) for the program,” he said.
Harris currently is special assistant to the president at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo., which was one of 13 colleges to participate in the American Association of Community Colleges Guided Pathways 2.0 project, to enhance enrollment, retention and student success.
Harris moved to Wyoming in 2017 to be vice president of academic affairs and currently leads the Albany County satellite campus.
He’s spent more than 30 years as an educator at several universities and high schools nationwide.
Harris first taught at Kansas State in teacher education and was a dean of technology for nine years at Mott Community College, in Flint, Mich.
Harris started in community college, attending Johnson County (Kan.) Community College before transferring to Kansas State University to earn his bachelor’s in agricultural education and a master’s in adult and occupational education.
Harris first taught agricultural and horticulture education in Michigan, then completed his doctorate in career and technical education at University of Missouri.
“We know people want to be excellent teachers,” he said. “Nobody wants to be average. Everybody wants to excel. But the thing is, they need to have the tools to do that.”
The three finalists for NOC president this week are participating in three separate town hall events with NOC students, employees, board members and community and business leaders.
Each town hall is held on NOC’s three campuses, in Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater. Harris appeared at all three campuses Tuesday.
Forums will be held Friday for Herbert Riedel, adjunct professor, University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie and president emeritus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Alabama.
