Northern Oklahoma College Enid Mackie Planetarium will present a 20-minute walk along the Via Dolorosa in the old city of Jerusalem at 12:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7, 2023. The planetarium is located at Randolph and Hedges on the NOC campus.
Visitors can join the Franciscan friars on their Friday walk and prayer along Jesus’ last journey from the site of His trial to the site of His crucifixion at Golgotha and later on, His resurrection. This practice in Old Jerusalem goes back seven centuries.
There is no admission charge, but donations for Our Daily Bread will be accepted. Additional shows may be scheduled for groups by calling Fritz Osell at (580) 548-2314.
