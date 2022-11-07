Northern Oklahoma College photographer/videographer John Pickard was recognized at the Oklahoma Association of Community College's support staff conference at Rose State College Oct. 28.
Pickard, selected NOC Support Staff Employee of the Year, during an awards breakfast at the Midwest City, Okla., college.
He was one of 12 community college support staff employees honored from across Oklahoma.
“On behalf of our department at Northern Oklahoma College, we want to congratulate John on this much deserved award,” said Sheri Snyder, vice president for development and community relations. “Thank you for being such a valuable member of our team.”
Pickard has been at NOC since 2016.
