PapiPay Mobile, Northern Oklahoma College and Enid Entrepreneur Leadership are sponsoring a contest to grow the use of the PapiPay application in area convenience stores.
PapiPay Mobile has two primary markets, consumers and gas station owners.
Teams will compete and turn brainstorming sessions and site visits into strategies for a consumer mobile payment app that works at convenience stores.
Merchants will sign up to accept solutions for their consumers. The purpose of the contest is to utilize the local markets of competitors to develop a plan for growing the use of PapiPay and to increase the downloads.
Participants can sign up as a team of three or four people or be assigned to a team. There will be cash prizes for the top three winners, $2,500 for first, $1,500 second and $1,000 third place.
The sessions will be held Feb. 28, March 7, April 4 and April 25, 2023.
Contestants must RSVP by Friday, to Jeremy Hise, (580) 548-2393 or jeremy.hise@noc.edu. The contest has a donation from Mark Raftery, of PapiPay.
