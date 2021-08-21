Northern Oklahoma College is joining other higher educational institutions in the state by offering students and staff incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Students who are fully vaccinated can enter to win a 65- or 32-inch Smart TV — two drawings for both will be held on each campus. Vaccinated employees can enter to win a $500 or $200 pre-paid Visa gift card (one drawing per institution).
The contest, which began Wednesday, is open to fully vaccinated, current NOC students actively enrolled and staff employed for fall 2021.
Entries must be received by Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.
Those not fully vaccinated may enter at any time once they’re fully.
Winning names will be drawn once eligibility is verified and will be announced publicly through NOC and on social media.
To be fully vaccinated, a student or employee must receive two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (both of which must be received by the deadline), one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a World Health Organization-approved vaccine.
Individuals who cannot be vaccinated due to medical conditions or “sincere religious objections” may fill out an exemption request form online.
NOC President Clark Harris said the goal of the contest is to increase the number of vaccinated people on the campuses.
People who are vaccinated are less likely to become infected with the coronavirus, and if infected, the severity of their illness is greatly reduced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“NOC wants to help keep you healthy, keep you learning in the classrooms and allow you to stay active in college athletics and activities,” Harris said in a statement. “We can best accomplish this by having as many people vaccinated as possible at all NOC campuses.”
According to NOC, 24 people in Enid and 57 in Tonkawa attended COVID vaccination clinics NOC held on the two campuses last week, during which all three FDA-emergency approved vaccines were made available for students and staff, as well as members of the public.
NOC’s Stillwater campus provides the Pfizer vaccines by appointment at Oklahoma State University’s Health Services clinic.
