Two $5,000 scholarships are being supported from donations made by a construction company based in Ponca City.
Evans and Associates Enterprises Inc. recently made donations to the Northern Oklahoma College Foundation for the Evans and Associates Company Scholarship Fund, for qualified Oklahoma residents enrolled at NOC Tonkawa; and the Enid Concrete Scholarship Fund for NOC Enid students.
Evans and Associates Enterprises Inc. founder Jerry Evans believed that businesses should be a strong part of the community in which they conduct operations. Enid Concrete has been in existence since 1968 serving residents and businesses in the Enid area.
The NOC Foundation serves as a private fundraising organization for NOC, as designated by the NOC Board of Regents.
