ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University are participating in the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship & Employment Incentive Program.
House Bill 3564 approved funds for the program under the State Regents for Higher Education to help address teachers shortages in the state.
“It is imperative we look for long-term solutions that insure students are receiving instruction from highly competent and trained teachers,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said.
The program offers qualified Oklahoma students an opportunity to earn scholarships and benefits. Program participants may have the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 as they complete their Education Preparation Program and teach in Oklahoma.
“This program is a win-win for Oklahoma students and schools as it will help future teachers fund their college education,” said NOC Vice President for Academic Affairs Diana Watkins. “This program will help us keep these bright young people teaching here in Oklahoma school systems after they graduate.”
The requirements include being an Oklahoma high school graduate, meeting higher education admission standards at either a public or private Oklahoma university with an accredited Oklahoma teacher education program or a community college with an approved articulation agreement with an accredited Oklahoma university teacher education program.
Students also must declare a major in an accredited Oklahoma university teacher education program with a degree leading to a standard teaching certificate or declare a major at a community college with an approved articulation agreement with an accredited Oklahoma teacher education program leading to a standard Oklahoma teaching certificate.
A student must be enrolled as a full-time (12 credit hours per semester) undergraduate student each semester of eligibility in the program and maintain satisfactory academic progress (SAP) and a minimum 2.5 GPA.
Prior to entry into the Inspired to Teach program, students must agree to complete the Oklahoma teacher preparation education program and agree to teach in an Oklahoma public school, pre-K through 12th grade.
For more information, call the NOC Scholarship Office at (580) 628-6763 or email kerri.gray@noc.edu. At Northwestern Oklahoma State University, contact Martie Young, professor of education, (580) 213-3195.
