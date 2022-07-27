ENID, Okla. —Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University are making it easier for students to earn college credits while still in high school.
NOC Regents recently approved a measure that allows high school juniors to receive a concurrent enrollment tuition waiver, which will be available to qualified high school juniors this fall. Juniors can take up to nine college credit hours per year. The waiver does not include academic fees or books.
The Oklahoma Legislature approved the tuition waiver for juniors in its most recent legislative session.
“This is a great opportunity for high school students to earn college credit at a greatly reduced cost to their families,” said NOC President Clark Harris. “We are so pleased the Legislature is waiving tuition for juniors, this will help so many students get a head start on their college experience.”
A student taking advantage of the program may earn up to 27 college credit hours during high school, nine as a junior and 18 as a senior.
For information about Northern Oklahoma College, call (580) 628-6208 or go to www.noc.edu.
NWOSU
Northwestern Oklahoma State University also will offer qualified high school juniors tuition-free enrollment with the start of the fall semester Aug. 15, 2022.
This is an increase of three hours from the previous year. Hours can be taken during the fall and spring semesters.
Students at NWOSU also can earn concurrent college credit of up to 27 hours, tuition-free, while in high school. Concurrent courses are tuition-free to high school seniors. Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education reimburses universities. Northwestern takes the program a step further by offering waivers to juniors.
University fees, textbooks or course materials remain the responsibility of the student. However, Northwestern’s condensed fee structure for concurrent courses can save students up to $180.
High school juniors and seniors are encouraged to visit with school counselors or principals or contact Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management, at (580) 327-8415 or cnmosburg@nwosu.edu.
