Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus

Northern Oklahoma College Enid

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College's nursing division is hosting a Pre-Nursing Student Day 1:30-3:30 Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, on all three NOC campuses.

Students have an opportunity to experience the NOC nursing program with a facility tour and participate in a practice lab at all three campuses, Tonkawa, Enid, and Stillwater. Advisers and faculty will be available to answer questions.

Those interested should email students’ names and campus they will attend to nursing@noc.edu to reserve a place or call (580) 628-6679 for additional information.

