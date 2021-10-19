Nikole Hicks, Northern Oklahoma College nursing division chair, has been named to the Oklahoma Board of Nursing.
The appointment was made by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in late August.
Oklahoma Board of Nursing was established to "safeguard the public health and welfare of the residents of Oklahoma by ensuring that any person who practices or offers to practice registered nursing, practical nursing, or advanced practice nursing in this state is competent to do so," according to an NOC press release.
The board is responsible for the regulation of nursing licensure, unlicensed assistance certification, nursing practice and nursing education.
The board consists of 11 members from across the state: six are registered nurses, three are licensed practical nurses and two are Oklahomans at large. Members serve for five years.
