TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa will host its Northern Encounter event for high school students Oct. 28 at the Renfro Center on the NOC Tonkawa campus.
High school juniors and seniors interested in NOC Tonkawa will hear from admissions, financial aid, testing and scholarship departments as well as the different degree programs, clubs, organizations and housing opportunities. There also will be campus tours during two sessions, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Participating students will receive a free T-shirt along with information for all three Northern Oklahoma College campuses in Tonkawa, Enid and Stillwater.
For information, contact Blair Turney at (580) 628-6668. Students may pre-register at www.noc.edu.
There will be a second Northern Encounter at NOC Tonkawa on Dec. 9.
NOC is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers associate degrees in three general areas: arts, science and applied science. The associate degree fulfills lower-division course work applicable towards a bachelor’s degree.
