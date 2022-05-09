Northern Oklahoma College has named a new vice president for academic affairs.
Effective July 1, current NOC Stillwater Vice President Diana Watkins will take over the position permanently after serving as interim.
The announcement was made by NOC President Clark Harris during the April 27 NOC Board of Regents meeting.
“Many good candidates applied for the position, and Diana Watkins was the obvious choice for the position," Harris said. "She brings many excellent skills and a fresh perspective as she brings innovative strategies to look at NOC’s academic programs as she works with the faculty and all of the Academic Affairs department."
Watkins has also served as the interim VP since Pam Stinson left NOC in December 2021. As vice president for academic affairs, she will continue to serve as a member of the NOC Executive Council.
Reporting directly to the president, Watkins will be responsible for providing an institution-wide vision, leadership and strategic direction for academic programs. In her position, she will provide oversight and leadership for all functions of academic affairs for the college, a multi-campus institution. Watkins will work closely with the president, other vice presidents, academic division chairs and program directors to facilitate the overall mission of the college and provide the vision and leadership that promote and support a commitment to academic achievement, excellence in instructional methodology, assessment of teaching and learning and student success.
“As the daughter of someone who’s life trajectory was positively impacted by a community college, and as someone who has spent the past 17 years witnessing the positive effect NOC faculty and staff have on students, I am thrilled to take on this role in Academic Affairs," Watkins said. "I look forward to working with our amazing faculty and staff in Tonkawa, Enid and Stillwater as we continue to work to provide life changing opportunities for students at Northern Oklahoma College.”
Watkins, a doctoral student in Oklahoma State University’s Higher Education and Student Affairs Program, is a graduate of Perry High School and the Oklahoma State University Honors Program. She began her tenure at the NOC/OSU Gateway Program in 2005 as an adjunct instructor in the language arts department.
In 2007, she was named the Distinguished Adjunct Faculty Member for NOC Stillwater. After joining the Language Arts Department full-time in 2007, she was chosen the Distinguished Faculty Member for NOC Stillwater in 2009 and was named Vice President for NOC Stillwater in March 2019.
