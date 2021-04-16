Three finalists for the position of Northern Oklahoma College president will meet with the public in town hall events next week in Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater.
The finalists, chosen Thursday after six people were interviewed, are: Wayne McMillin, dean of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid campus; Clark Harris, special assistant to the president, Laramie County Community College in Wyoming; and Herbert Riedel, adjunct professor, University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie and president emeritus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Alabama.
Jodi Cline, chair of the NOC Board of Regents and search committee, said after a nationwide search, 19 candidates applied and 10 were selected during the first-round interviews in March. From that, six were interviewed a second time and the field narrowed to the three finalists.
The finalists have been invited to participate in three separate town hall events with NOC students, employees, board members and community and business leaders. Each will appear separately in events in Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater.
The schedule Tuesday for McMillin will be:
• 11-11:45 a.m., NOC Tonkawa, Renfro Center.
• 1:45-2:30 p.m., NOC Stillwater, Room 205.
• 3:45-4:30 p.m., NOC Enid, Gantz Center, Montgomery Hall.
The schedule Wednesday for Harris will be:
• 11-11:45 a.m., NOC Enid, Gantz Center, Montgomery Hall.
• 1:45-2:30 p.m., NOC Tonkawa, Renfro Center.
• 3:45-4:30 p.m., NOC Stillwater, Room 205.
The schedule Friday for Riedel will be:
• 11- 11:45 a.m., NOC Stillwater, Room 205.
• 1:45-2:30 p.m., NOC Tonkawa, Renfro Center.
• 3:45-4:30 p.m., NOC Enid, Gantz Center, Montgomery Hall.
Each town hall will last 45 minutes and will follow the same format: introduction of the candidate and candidate's opening statement, questions from the moderator; and candidate closing remarks. The candidate’s presentations also will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. The NOC community will have an opportunity to provide feedback on each candidate through a survey with collected responses sent to the NOC Board members. Responses are due April 26.
Cline will present the top three finalists to the Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents for final approval. It is hoped to have the new president in place by July 1.
Current NOC President Cheryl Evans announced her retirement in January after 10 years in the position. Her retirement is effective June 30.
