Evelyn Coyle and Dr. Justin Funk have been chosen as Northern Oklahoma College Distinguished Alumni for 2021.
Coyle, NOC class of 1951, is a civic and community leader currently living in Tonkawa, while Funk, NOC Enid class of 2005, is an optometrist in Enid.
The banquet honoring them will be 5 p.m. March 27 at Renfro Center on the NOC Tonkawa campus.
Three distinguished alums from 2020 also will be honored: Risha Grant (class of 1994), Marta Sullivan (class of 1996) and Jon Kissenger (NOC Enid class of 2002).
The award recognizes the achievements of former students whose personal lives, professional achievements and community service exemplify the objectives of college.
A complete listing of Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Award recipients is located on the NOC website at www.noc.edu/alumni. More information about the 2021 inductees along with event tickets will be available in February.
For more information, contact the alumni relations office at kim.ochoa@noc.edu or (580) 628-6473.
