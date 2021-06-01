A Yatika Starr Fields mural painted in the Northern Oklahoma College Cultural Engagement Center will be dedicated June 16 in the NOC Vineyard Library/Administration Building in Tonkawa.
The come-and-go reception is scheduled for 3:30-5 p.m. with brief remarks at 4 p.m. It is open to the public.
The mural was completed as a partnership with the Pickens Museum of Art and NOC.
NOC, a public two-year community college, serves nearly 5,000 students on the home campus in Tonkawa, branch in Enid, NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater, online, and the University Center in Ponca City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.