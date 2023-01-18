Northern Oklahoma College has announced Feb. 8 as the date for its next Northern Encounter at the Gantz Centeron the NOC Enid campus.
Northern Encounter is designated as a day for high school juniors and seniors, and their parents to get an up-close look at the programs and services NOC has to offer.
Students will meet NOC faculty, students, tour the campus and will receive free T-shirts and door prizes.
Northern Oklahoma College, is a multi-campus, land-grant institution that provides accessible and affordable educational opportunities and services. About 80% of NOC students receive financial aid and/or scholarships. NOC says 75% of students complete their degree with zero debt.
The college offers associate degrees in three general areas: Arts, Science and Applied Science; the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs; and the Accreditation Commission for Education and Nursing.
For more information about Northern Oklahoma College Encounter in Enid, contact Leticia Maxwell at (580) 548-2353 or call (580) 628-6208 or visit the NOC website at www.noc.edu.
