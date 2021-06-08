TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College instructor Cara Beth Johnson, chair of business and instructor of accounting and other business classes, has been named a regional recipient of the 2021 ACBSP Teaching Excellence Award. The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) recognizes individuals each year who exemplify teaching excellence in the classroom.
Johnson will be honored, along with other regional recipients, at the ACBSP Conference 2021, June 25-28, 2021, in Miami, Fla. She will receive a crystal medallion and a $500 check. Two International Teaching Excellence Award recipients will be announced at the ACBSP Accreditation Gala, one from a baccalaureate/graduate degree-granting institution and one from an associate degree-granting institution. As a regional recipient, Johnson is now a candidate for the international award.
“Cara Beth Johnson is an accomplished professional and outstanding educator," said Dr. Patsy Parker, professor and associate dean for Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Parker added that Johnson is a certified public accountant and has earned an MBA, "which makes her highly effective in the classroom."
"Additionally, she has served as the chair of the business division at NOC for many years, mentoring faculty and guiding the business programs to help students succeed,” Parker said.
Dr. Pam Stinson, vice president for academic affairs for NOC, said Johnson has stayed up-to-date on the best practices for business programs and has led NOC in creating a model program.
“Her work as a peer reviewer and in other leadership positions in ACBSP is just one example of the commitment to excellence Cara Beth has made,” she said.
The ACBSP Associate Degree Commission established the International Teaching Excellence Award in 1995 to recognize outstanding classroom teachers. In 2002, the Baccalaureate Degree Commission created a similar award to recognize excellence in teaching at the baccalaureate/graduate degree level. ACBSP is the only specialized body for business schools that presents an award recognizing excellence in teaching, open to application by the entire membership.
