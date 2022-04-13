TONKAWA, Okla.—Students from 12 area schools participated in the Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Interscholastic Contest on April 6.
Participating schools included Blackwell High School, Burlington High School, Cleveland High School, Covington-Douglas High School, Deer Creek-Lamont High School, Drummond High School Hennessey High School, Pioneer High School, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Stillwater Junior High, Tonkawa High School and Woodland High School.
According to Cara Beth Johnson, NOC Business Division chair, 314 exams were administered in 32 different testing areas.
Medals were presented for first-, second- and third-place to students in each contest.
Junior and senior students placing first- through third-place received $150, $100 and $50 scholarships, respectively.
Certificates of merit were awarded to all participants. Certificates, medals and scholarships were sent directly to the schools or presented by NOC representatives at awards ceremonies upon request.
