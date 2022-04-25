Oklahoma journalist M. Scott Carter will address candidates for graduation at Northern Oklahoma College commencement exercises April 30 in Tonkawa and Enid.
NOC Enid and Stillwater candidates will enter Briggs Auditorium on the Enid campus at 2:30 p.m. after NOC Tonkawa candidates’ 9:30 a.m. ceremony at Foster-Piper Fieldhouse, Tonkawa. Pinning ceremonies for graduates from the NOC nursing program will take place at 7 p.m. in Briggs Auditorium.
A sixth-generation Oklahoman, Carter has been a journalist in his native state for more than four decades. He has spent most of his career as an investigative reporter, covering Oklahoma politics and writing about the impact of government policy on the public.
Northern Oklahoma College, the state’s first public two-year community college, serves nearly 4,000 students through the home campus in Tonkawa, its branch in Enid and NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater.
For information, call (580) 628-6208 or go to the NOC website at www.noc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.