TONKAWA, Okla. — Students starting classes at NOC Enid this fall will have a new food vendor for on-campus services.
Northern Oklahoma College has entered into a new contract with Aladdin Campus Dining, the college’s board of regents approved during a meeting Wednesday.
NOC had used Northern Management Services for 40 years before moving the service in-house last year. After the director resigned, the school then chose to seek another outside vendor, NOC spokesperson Scott Cloud said Friday.
Aladdin is part of Elior North America, a group of hospitality and dining companies, and will provide services at NOC’s Tonkawa and Enid campuses.
NOC Enid has two dining services on campus — Enid Hub in the Gantz Student Center and Jets Cafeteria in the same-named residence hall.
The latter was recently renovated, NOC Enid Vice President Jeremy Hise said last month.
The Enid campus will also be getting a new sign replacing the one on West Garriott on the golf course, regents approved Wednesday.
Cloud said the $15,000 sign will be funded by private and college funds, and NOC already has a contractor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.