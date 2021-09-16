ENID, Okla. — With enrollment at a general decline this school year, more Northern Oklahoma College students are opting for online courses than administrators said they expected going into the fall.
Enrollment is down 8% this school year, NOC's vice president of enrollment management, Rick Edgington, said during the college’s Board of Regents meeting Wednesday in Enid.
This year, 3,108 students had signed up to start classes on all three NOC campuses, compared with 3,372 a year ago, Edgington said.
The only increase in credit hours this year has been from students taking classes online "as opposed to the in-person experience,” he said.
“I was a little surprised,” Edgington told regents. “I really thought that we would have more folks that would want to physically touch the campus as opposed to doing online or Zoom, and that’s not really the case.”
He attributed this increase to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ninety-four students also did not show up to the first day of school Aug. 16, and NOC President Clark Harris said he spoke to a couple who decided to drop their courses because of homesickness.
Since the college also doesn’t require a non-refundable deposit fee, “They don't have any skin in the game," he said. "It’s no harm to them to say, ‘I guess I won’t come.’”
However, NOC’s enrollment was the smallest decrease among higher ed institutions in Oklahoma, Edgington said, after talking to sister schools. The drop also isn't as much as in previous years, he said.
NOC reported 20 positive COVID cases currently active as of last Friday — 19 students and one staff are in isolation — similar to those from same week in 2020, with 23 positives.
Since June 2020, 295 NOC employees and students have tested positive, 258 of whom were physically present on campus.
Harris said suggestions from students such as halving class sizes or splitting classes between virtual and in-person during the week were not financially viable for the college.
The college has held several vaccination drives on its Tonkawa and Enid campuses, while Stillwater students can visit Oklahoma State University’s clinic to receive a vaccine. The college also is offering an incentive for those who get a vaccination.
Students in Tonkawa who are unable to drive to a testing site soon will be able to buy take-home COVID tests from the campus library, Harris said.
Masks are not mandated on NOC campuses again for the school year — a new state law kept higher ed institutions from requiring either them or vaccines after going into effect in July.
Because several student athletes were not vaccinated and had to quarantine, as per campus COVID policy, they had to miss their first scrimmage games of the season, Harris said.
Though a temporary injunction on the law is currently in effect, administrators or regents didn't bring up possibly instituting a temporary mandate on Wednesday as other colleges in Oklahoma have done.
Harris said those decisions were left up “to your better judgment."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.