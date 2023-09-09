TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Foundation (NOCF) announced its board of trustee members for 2023-24.
In addition to the foundation trustees, the NOC Regents approved a change in the foundation’s by-laws, increasing the trustees to 20 and adding more community leadership to the board.
Two regents, Bradley Fox of Ponca City and Jason Turnbow of Enid, serve on the board as well as the NOC leadership that includes Clark Harris, university president; Sheri Snyder, NOCF executive director; Anita Simpson, treasurer; Candy Oller, director of development and donor relations; and Kayla Wooderson, director of alumni and community relations.
Community leaders on the board include trustees Mark Detten, Brad Purdy, Jodi Cline and Ken Bellmard, from Tonkawa; Peter Dillingham, LynnDe Funk, Cheryl Evans and Patrick Anderson, from Enid; Dr. Gordon Laird and Patrick Zimmerman, from Stillwater; and trustees-at-large Misty Diemer Thurman, Tom Poole and Jackie Conrady.
NOCF currently manages more than $15 million in unaudited net assets and awarded 361 scholarships totaling $228,450 in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
