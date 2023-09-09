NOC trustees

Northern Oklahoma College administration and the NOC Foundation trustees for 2023-24 include (front row, from left) Misty Diemer Thurman; Anita Simpson, vice president for financial affairs; Candy Oller, director of development and donor relations; Rachel Love; Cheryl Evans; Ken Bellmard; Jackie Conrady; Diana Watkins, vice president for academic affairs; (back row, from left) Patrick Zimmerman, Jason Turnbow, regent; Dr. Clark Harris, NOC president; Jodi Cline; Patrick Anderson; Sheri Snyder, vice president for community relations and development; Mark Detten; Tom Poole; Dr. Rick Edgington, vice president for enrollment management. NOCF trustees not pictured are Brad Fox, LynnDe Funk, Dr. Gordon Laird, Peter Dillingham, Brad Purdy, Kayla Wooderson and Heather Swain.

 Shiloh Martin / Northern Oklahoma College

TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Foundation (NOCF) announced its board of trustee members for 2023-24.

In addition to the foundation trustees, the NOC Regents approved a change in the foundation’s by-laws, increasing the trustees to 20 and adding more community leadership to the board.

Two regents, Bradley Fox of Ponca City and Jason Turnbow of Enid, serve on the board as well as the NOC leadership that includes Clark Harris, university president; Sheri Snyder, NOCF executive director; Anita Simpson, treasurer; Candy Oller, director of development and donor relations; and Kayla Wooderson, director of alumni and community relations.

Community leaders on the board include trustees Mark Detten, Brad Purdy, Jodi Cline and Ken Bellmard, from Tonkawa; Peter Dillingham, LynnDe Funk, Cheryl Evans and Patrick Anderson, from Enid; Dr. Gordon Laird and Patrick Zimmerman, from Stillwater; and trustees-at-large Misty Diemer Thurman, Tom Poole and Jackie Conrady.

NOCF currently manages more than $15 million in unaudited net assets and awarded 361 scholarships totaling $228,450 in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you