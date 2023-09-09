Northern Oklahoma College administration and the NOC Foundation trustees for 2023-24 include (front row, from left) Misty Diemer Thurman; Anita Simpson, vice president for financial affairs; Candy Oller, director of development and donor relations; Rachel Love; Cheryl Evans; Ken Bellmard; Jackie Conrady; Diana Watkins, vice president for academic affairs; (back row, from left) Patrick Zimmerman, Jason Turnbow, regent; Dr. Clark Harris, NOC president; Jodi Cline; Patrick Anderson; Sheri Snyder, vice president for community relations and development; Mark Detten; Tom Poole; Dr. Rick Edgington, vice president for enrollment management. NOCF trustees not pictured are Brad Fox, LynnDe Funk, Dr. Gordon Laird, Peter Dillingham, Brad Purdy, Kayla Wooderson and Heather Swain.