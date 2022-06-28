ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College’s foundation announced a new scholarship for nursing students in Enid.
The scholarship fund is named after the late NOC Enid instructor and registered nurse Judith L. Whitmore.
Whitmore began her nursing career after graduating from NOC in 1990. After receiving her bachelor’s and master’s in nursing, she began teaching future nurses where her nursing journey began at NOC Enid.
Whitmore started her RN career at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, then as a surgery RN at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
In 2011, she became a nursing instructor at NOC. She then moved to Tulsa in 2016 and worked as a legal nurse consultant at Richardson, Richardson, Boudreaux PLLC until 2020. She then returned to Enid and began working at Integris Meadowlake Behavioral Health Center as an RN until the time of her passing.
“We are so blessed to work with the family to establish a memorial scholarship in Judith’s name,” said Sheri Snyder, NOC vice president for development and executive director of the NOC Foundation. “Not only are they keeping her memory alive, her legacy will continue to live on in future generations of nurses in health care.”
Candidates must apply through the NOC scholarship office and must be a full-time student in the NOC Enid nursing program. Preference will be given to applicants with the most financial need. Recipients must maintain a 3.0 GPA.
The scholarship application is available at www.noc.edu/students/current-students/scholarships/.
