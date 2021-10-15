ENID, Okla. — With enrollment open for the spring and summer 2022 semesters, Northern Oklahoma College is trying to bounce back from previous declines the college attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott Cloud, NOC’s director of public information, said though he hadn’t seen the latest enrollments to compare to last year’s, the college had seen a decline due to COVID over the last year and a half.
“We’re trying to rebound from that a little bit,” Cloud said.
Enrollment is open with no definitive deadline, he said.
“A student that’s here in the fall, they have first crack at classes in the spring and summer,” Cloud said. “And students that haven’t been in the fall, they can enroll too, but it’s mainly to give priority to students who were in the fall.”
Current NOC students will meet with their advisers and go though their schedules, Cloud said, but they also can enroll in classes online on their student portal myNOC, at portal.noc.edu, then clicking register under “Student registration” and searching for their location and courses.
New students interested in enrolling in courses at NOC can first contact enrollment management to fill out an admission form, by calling (580) 548-2275 for the Enid campus.
Course offerings for the spring and summer semesters are available at www.noc.edu/academics/course-schedules. Courses are both available in-person and virtually.
Currently, 581 students are enrolled at NOC’s Enid campus — the fewest of its three campuses — along with 581 in Tonkawa and 1,177 at Stillwater through NOC’s bridge program with Oklahoma State University.
According to NOC’s pandemic situation update from Aug. 21, 2020, 669 students had been enrolled in Enid, with a total 2,862 students on all three campuses. By Feb. 12, Enid’s enrollment declined to 587 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.