Northern Oklahoma College Enid Vice President Raydon Leaton will retire at the end of the semester.
Effective Dec. 17, Leaton will leave NOC after 21 years to take a position in Florida where he will be closer to family.
“Even though my career at NOC is coming to an end, I will forever consider myself part of the NOC family,” Leaton said in a press release Tuesday. “Dr. Evans, the NOC employees, my coaches and former players have provided so many professional highlights for Stacie and I over the 21 years. I want everyone to know how grateful we are for the opportunities, the support and the friendships. We are Jets for life and will always cherish our time here.”
“Raydon has made a huge positive impact for Northern Oklahoma College and specifically at the Enid campus in a variety of important public roles,” said President Cheryl Evans. “Most recently, I’ve appreciated his service as vice president of NOC Enid, and I’ve enjoyed working with him on my executive team. He will be missed at NOC, but I wish him the very best as he starts this new chapter in his life.”
Leaton has served as the NOC Enid vice president and a member of the executive council team since August 2019. He has served as a college representative to community, state, regional and national organization, including Enid Higher Education Council, Enid Entrepreneur Leadership Series, Council for Oklahoma Extended Campus Administrators and Enid Rotary.
He was hired by Northern Oklahoma College in 2000 to start the NOC Jets baseball program in Enid as well as teach in the business division. In 2001, he became the college’s first athletic director for NOC Enid, serving until 2014. During his tenure, Raydon oversaw the inaugural seasons of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, baseball and softball.
During Leaton’s tenure as head Jets baseball coach, his teams went to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series four times, including three of the last six years. The Jets finished eighth in 2014 and third in 2002 and 2018. The 2019 team claimed its first national championship, with record-breaking attendance at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.
Leaton had 13 NJCAA All-Americans, 73 Academic All-Americans and 678 wins in his 19 years. His teams had a GPA of more than 3.0 in all 19 years. He won five Region II Coach of the Year awards and four Plains District Coach of the Year awards.
