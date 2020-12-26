Seven Northern Oklahoma College employees have retired this fall, including two from the Enid campus.
The retirees include Amy Foss, Tonkawa; Raydon Leaton, Enid; Cindy Fox, Tonkawa; Dr. Cathy Moore, Tonkawa; Renee Lee, Tonkawa; Fritz Osell, Enid; and Tom Ellis, Tonkawa.
“These seven individuals have shared the best of themselves with our students and institution and have truly made a difference in the lives of hundreds of people,” NOC President Cheryl Evans said in a press release. “We will miss them on campus, but wish them the very best in the next chapter of their lives. They will always be part of the Northern family.”
After 21 years, Raydon Leaton left Northern Oklahoma College and has accepted another position in Florida, where he will be closer to family.
Leaton began his career at Northern Oklahoma College in 2000 to start the NOC Jets baseball program in Enid as well as teach in the Business division. In 2001, he became the college’s first athletic director for NOC Enid. Leaton served in this administrative role providing leadership with student athletes, coaches, budgets, fundraising and eligibility until 2014. During his tenure as athletic director, Raydon oversaw the inaugural seasons of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, baseball, and softball.
During Leaton’s tenure as head Jets baseball coach, his teams have been to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II World Series four times in his career, including three of the last six years. The Jets finished eighth place in 2014 and third place in 2002 and 2018. The 2019 team reached the ultimate pinnacle of athletics by winning the World Series claiming their first National Championship with record-breaking attendance at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid. He has won five Region II Coach of the Year awards and four Plains District Coach of the Year awards.
Leaton has served as the NOC Enid vice president and a member of the executive council team since August 2019. During that time, he has provided the vision, leadership and strategic direction for the NOC operations in Enid. Raydon has served as a college representative to community, state, regional and national organization, including Enid Higher Education Council, Enid Entrepreneur Leadership Series, Council for Oklahoma Extended Campus Administrators and Enid Rotary.
“Even though my career at NOC is coming to an end, I will forever consider myself part of the NOC family,” Leaton said. “Dr. Evans, the NOC employees, my coaches and former players have provided so many professional highlights for Stacie and I over the 21 years. I want everyone to know how grateful we are for the opportunities, the support, and the friendships. We are Jets for life and will always cherish our time here.”
Fritz Osell began his career at Northern Oklahoma College Enid in 2002. He was hired by Dr. Joe Kinzer and Dr. Roger Stacy to come build an astronomy center and develop undergraduate astronomy courses.
Under Osell’s guidance, NOC has been able to offer the standard undergraduate astronomy course taken by 300,000 university undergraduates each year. NOC also developed standard 3-credit astronomy courses for students who are required to have seven credits of science for core requirements for those who may wish to pursue undergraduate astronomy degrees at OU and other American universities.
While at NOC, Osell has built one of the most complete astronomy centers in Oklahoma. It has been used to conduct asteroid research for NASA programs enabling NOC undergraduate students to work with community members. NOC students have also successfully utilized the observatory to track asteroids in partnership with the University of Arizona and other universities.
Osell was asked by Dr. Kinzer to build a planetarium. The Bert and Janice Mackie Planetarium on the Enid campus is one of the largest college planetariums in the United States. The planetarium is not only used for teaching it is also used to present shows to the general public. To date the astronomy center and planetarium have hosted over 25,000 visitors.
Osell also organized the massive 12,000 drill core samples in the science building which were part of the geological sample collection inherited from Phillips University. He arranged with the Oklahoma Geological Survey to have this sample collection moved to Norman with the stipulation that this important collection be called the NOC Enid core collection. He continues to organize and archive the large fossil and mineral collections at NOC.
He retired in June from Northern Oklahoma College. His plans include being an adjunct astronomy and earth science instructor and to operate and maintain the NOC astronomy center.
