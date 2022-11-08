ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid will recognize Veterans Day 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Gantz Center, on the NOC Enid campus.
Guest speaker will be Cynthia Smith, president of the Enid Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
All NOC faculty, staff, students, veterans and the community are invited to attend the celebration.
The program also will be available via Zoom to the Stillwater and Tonkawa campuses.
Members of the DAR work to provide community service, preserve history, educate children and honor and support those who serve the nation, according to www.dar.org. DAR members come from a variety of backgrounds and interests but all have an ancestor who contributed to securing the independence of the United States of America. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.