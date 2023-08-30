ENID, Okla. — Mackie Planetarium on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus will show visitors the night sky over Enid and take them on a trip to the surface of Saturn’s moon at its next show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
Director Fritz Osell will present a full-dome of stars over Northwest Oklahoma featuring prominent constellations and planets in the evening sky. Osell also will point out known stars with planets that have been discovered.
“Thousands of planetary systems have been found in our neighborhood of the galaxy,” Osell said. “The discovery of new planetary systems is largely a result of the combination of advanced telescopes like the James Webb space telescope with the rapid advancement of computer technology.”
The planetarium show also will take visitors to Saturn and watch the spacecraft Huygens descend on the surface of Saturn’s moon Titan.
Osell said Titan is one of two moons in the solar system that have an atmosphere. Visitors will watch the Huygens spacecraft descend by parachute through Titan’s atmosphere and see what appear to be river valleys and shorelines on the surface of the moon.
There is no charge for the show, but donations of non-perishable food items for Our Daily Bread and Loaves and Fishes are accepted.
The Mackie Planetarium is one of the largest in Oklahoma. Visitors can view the sky as it appears during any hour of the night of any year from any location on the Earth. The building can seat 115 visitors under a 40-foot diameter dome, and the chairs are custom-designed to optimize the viewing experience. The planetarium also can be used as a lecture room. For information, contact Osell at (580) 548-2314.
For information about Northern Oklahoma College, call (580) 628-6208 or go to www.noc.edu.
