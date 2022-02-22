ENID, Okla. — The Northern Oklahoma College Diversity Committee is sponsoring a Black History Month Program on Saturday in Enid.
The event will be held at Briggs Auditorium at 5 p.m., according to MaryAnn McCoy, NOC instructor. McCoy said the Enid Community Choir will perform with praise dance teams from area churches.
The 2022 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. poetry and essay contest winners will be featured from the MLK Holiday Commission.
The NOC and Enid area communities are invited.
The program will be live streamed on the NOC website, https://www.noc.edu/atheletics/streaming/noc-events-streaming/.
