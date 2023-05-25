ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid students recently participated in Enid Entrepreneurial Leadership Challenge, sponsored by PapiPay, EELS and NOC.
Participants worked in teams of three to four — during two in-person and two virtual sessions in March and April — brainstorming sessions and site visits into business strategies for a consumer mobile payment application that works at convenience stores.
The purpose was to utilize local markets of competitors to develop a business plan for growing mobile usage at gas stations and increase consumer downloads of an application.
PapiPay representatives Mark Raftery and Chris Woods and Jeremy Hise, NOC vice pesident of the Enid campus, were judges.
The $2,500 first place team consisted of Kimberly Boles, Camden Roberts and Edward Davis, Enid, and Keedan Allenbach, Shattuck. Second-place winners Danielle Buttrum, Garber; Ashleigh Miller and Kirsten Maly, Cushing; and Jacob Arnold, Enid, earned $1,500. The $1,000 third-place prize went to the team of Grant Biggers and Jared Johnson, Enid; Molly Dolan, Kiefer; Faith Watts, Fairfax; and Ryan Doig, Australia.
