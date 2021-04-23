Northern Oklahoma College Enid students were honored Tuesday night at Montgomery Hall.

The awards present were:

• Jordan Coffey, Outstanding Pre-Medicine Student.

• Mary E. “Meg” Davis, Outstanding Language Arts Student.

• Carla Diaz, Outstanding Mass Communication Student.

• Slater Eck, Academic Athlete of the Year (Female).

• Madelyn Hankins, Outstanding Elementary Education Student.

• Fayth Maat, Outstanding Nursing Student.

• Nathaniel Nakvinda, Outstanding Business Student.

• Alex Ramirez, Outstanding Mathematics Student.

• Anel Real, Outstanding Pre-Pharmacy Student.

• Joanna Rodriguez, Outstanding Social Science Student.

• Cassidie Schmidt, Outstanding Accounting Student.

• Shelby L. Smith, Outstanding President’s Leadership Council Student and Outstanding Biological Science Student.

• Connor Thaxton, Academic Athlete of the Year (Male).

