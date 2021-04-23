Northern Oklahoma College Enid students were honored Tuesday night at Montgomery Hall.
The awards present were:
• Jordan Coffey, Outstanding Pre-Medicine Student.
• Mary E. “Meg” Davis, Outstanding Language Arts Student.
• Carla Diaz, Outstanding Mass Communication Student.
• Slater Eck, Academic Athlete of the Year (Female).
• Madelyn Hankins, Outstanding Elementary Education Student.
• Fayth Maat, Outstanding Nursing Student.
• Nathaniel Nakvinda, Outstanding Business Student.
• Alex Ramirez, Outstanding Mathematics Student.
• Anel Real, Outstanding Pre-Pharmacy Student.
• Joanna Rodriguez, Outstanding Social Science Student.
• Cassidie Schmidt, Outstanding Accounting Student.
• Shelby L. Smith, Outstanding President’s Leadership Council Student and Outstanding Biological Science Student.
• Connor Thaxton, Academic Athlete of the Year (Male).
