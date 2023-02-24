Northern Oklahoma College Enid will celebrate Black History Month with a presentation featuring the story of the Buffalo Soldiers.
The program will be noon Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Gantz Center.
Tony Washington, chapter president of the Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers, will tell the story of the Buffalo Soldiers.
The presentation is for NOC faculty, staff, students and the public .The program is sponsored by the NOC Diversity Committee, chaired by NOC instructor Mary Ann McCoy.
